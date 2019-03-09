Saturday League / Division 2 / Myers and Link fire Edgehill Reserves step closer to title

Edgehill Reserves beat West Pier Reserves 2-0 at Oliver's Mount to take a step closer to the Division Two title.

It took Edgehill until the 70th minute to break the deadlock against their battling hosts, player-boss Ricky Greening teeing up Callum Myers to lash home on the half-volley.

Ten minutes later their win was wrapped up thanks to a second from a Ryan Link tap-in.

Tyler Richardson was Edgehill's man of the match after a battling display in their midfield, while Rich Curtis and Jake Adams shone for Pier despite their defeat.

Ayton sealed a superb 3-2 win at Snainton to further their promotion push.

Two tap-ins from Ian Laing and an Eric Hall overhead kick in the 85th minute sealed the victory for Sean Pinder's side.

Goals from Rob Holt and man of the match Leigh Watson weren't enough for Snainton to take anything from the contest.

Alex Hamilton was Ayton's star man.

FC Rosette won 4-1 against Eastfield Athletic.

The hosts led 1-0 thanks to an Alex Chisholm header from a corner.

Rosette had to wait until after half-time to double their lead, Max Loy cutting inside from the flank and finding the top corner.

Eastfield hit back for 2-1, but Danny Thompson headed in after a goalmouth scramble for 3-1 before sub Tom MacDonald wrapped up the scoring with a fourth after an error from the Athletic goalkeeper.

Harry Loy was man of the match for Rosette after an impressive display on the right wing.

Seamer Reserves bagged all three points from their trip to Newlands Reserves, winning 3-0.

Paul Greatorex's men should've led early on, but Connor Myerscough missed from the penalty spot.

Myerscough atoned for his missed spot-kick though, hitting a brace to ensure his side led 2-0 at half-time.

Chris Stubbings added a third for Seamer in the second-half to complete a solid victory.

Myerscough was Seamer's star man, while James Love shone for Newlands in a battling team effort.

Fishburn Park Reserves sealed a share of the spoils on the road at Eastfield Town after a 2-2 draw.

Man of the match Brogan Russell grabbed both of the goals for Andrew Kelly's Park side.

RESULTS

DIVISION 2

Eastfield Town 2-2 Fishburn Park Reserves, FC Rosette 4-1 Eastfield Athletic, Newlands Reserves 0-3 Seamer Reserves, Snainton 2-3 Ayton, West Pier Reserves 0-2 Edgehill Reserves