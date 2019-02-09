Saturday League / Division 2 / Pier Reserves see off Rosette in 12-goal thriller

West Pier Reserves maintained their push for second spot in Division Two with an 8-4 win against FC Rosette at a wind-swept Oliver's Mount.

Rosette led the contest through Dean Bryerley's goal from a JP Watson cross.

But Johnny McGough's Pier Reserves side battled back to dominate the clash, Brad Marshall smashing in four goals and Rob Whitehead a hat-trick as they romped to an 8-4 win.

Pier led 5-1 at the break and despite Rosette hitting back through late goals from Si McDonald and Dane Robinson, man of the match Jake Adams added another for Pier, who took the three points.

The game was marred late on as Rosette's Robinson suffered what appeared to be a bad injury to his knee ligaments.

A depleted Rosette side battled throughout the contest, with nobody in particular standing out.

Snainton closed the gap to third-placed Goldsborough United, whose game against Ayton was postponed, as they drew 2-2 with Eastfield Athletic.

Ryan Collings hit both of Snainton's goals, while Tyler Whitton was their man of the match.

Cayton Athletic have a chance of mounting a late surge for one of the three promotion places available after they beat Eastfield Town 3-1.

Freddie Schmuck scored a superb solo goal to hand Athletic the lead, before a Ryan Somers free-kick made it 2-0.

Player-boss Macauley Youngson headed his side into a 3-0 lead from Schmuck's free-kick to end the contest.

Eastfield netted a late consolation, but Athletic had done enough to claim the win.

Makeshift centre-back Michael Hernandez was Athletic's man of the match.

Seamer Reserves sealed a 2-0 win against Newlands Reserves.

Paul Greatorex's men scored both their goals in the first half, man of the match Dan Jewitt's back-post header opening the scoring before Ollie Parker latched onto Mike McNaughton's through-ball to double their advantage.

Newlands' man of the match was Ben Reedie.

Edgehill Reserves v Fishburn Park Reserves was postponed.

