SATURDAY LEAGUE / DIVISION 2 / Reddish brace bags victory for Ayton

Youngster Christian Reddish hit both goals as Ayton beat Cayton Athletic 2-0 in Division Two.

Eighteen-year-old Reddish hit the only goals of the game to seal the three points for Sean Pinder's men.

Cayton clear their lines under pressure from an Ayton man. Picture by Steve Lilly.

Centre-back Eric Hall was Ayton's man of the match.

West Pier Reserves consolidated their grip on second spot with a 3-2 win against third-placed Goldsborough United.

Ben Waston handed United the lead, but goals from Brad Marshall and Chris Mattinson put Pier ahead.

United's man of the match Tommy Jobling levelled matters up heading into the break, but Zac Hansen's superb solo goal sealed the win for Johnny McGough's men.

Marshall was Pier's star man as he bossed the midfield.

Edgehill Reserves' charge for the title continued with a 5-1 win against FC Rosette.

Callum Myers fired a half-volley into the top corner to give Edgehill the lead before Josh Fergus raced onto a through-ball before smashing in.

JP Watson's strike gave Rosette hope at 2-1 heading into the half-time break, but Myers' second and goals from Andy Noon and Benny Davis sealed a 5-1 win for the league leaders.

Ryan Link was Edgehill's man of the match after a tireless effort in the centre of the park.

Fishburn Park Reserves claimed three points as they beat Eastfield Athletic 4-0.

Park took the lead when Jack Kipling's strike came back off the bar and fell to Stephen Davies, who tapped in for the only goal of the first half.

The hosts doubled their lead when Kipling fired in from long range, before he found the net again to make it 3-0.

The scoring was wrapped up through Ryan Sullivan's strike.

Kipling was the man of the match for Andrew Kelly's Fishburn side.

Keeper Brad Easton was Athletic's man of the match.

Eastfield Town sealed maximum points after beating Newlands Reserves 3-0.

Despite their defeat, Josh Welburn impressed for Newlands.

Seamer Reserves failed to raise a side for their League Trophy clash against Snainton.

RESULTS

DIVISION 2

Ayton 2-0 Cayton, Eastfield Town 3-0 Newlands Reserves, Edgehill Reserves 5-1 FC Rosette, Fishburn Reserves 4-0 Eastfield Athletic, West Pier Reserves 3-2 Goldsborough United