SATURDAY LEAGUE: Division 2 & Reserve League - Gage brothers smash six as Filey Reserves hit Otters for nine

Joe Gage and Max Gage hit six goals between them to help Filey Town Reserves hammer Scalby Reserves 9-1 in the Reserve League.

Joe Gage smashed in four and brother Max added two in a comfortable win for Town's second string.

Filey's other goals came from Billy Coyne, Luke Burton and Lee Lambert.

Jordan Peet grabbed the only goal of the game for Josh Bowmaker's Scalby side.

The Gage brothers were named as Town's star men.

Edgehill 3rds claimed maximum points after a 3-2 win at Seamer Reserves.

Dom Barber edged Seamer ahead but Gary Hepples levelled for Edgehill.

Martin Jenkinson nudged Edgehill in front for the first time in the contest at 2-1 but back came Seamer again, Nick Hegarty firing in from the penalty spot.

The first-half scoring wasn't done there though, Ben David heading in from Shaun Dodson's cross to make it 3-2 and seal the victory for Martin Cappleman's side.

Jamie Gallagher was Edgehill's man of the match.

West Pier Reserves cruised to an 11-3 win away at Newlands Reserves.

Rich Tolliday led the charge for Jonny McGough's side with a hat-trick, while Zachary Hansen and debutant Ben Webster both hit two apiece.

Pier's other goals came from player-boss McGough, Brad Marshall, Mikey Anderson and veteran Dave Wedge.

Defender Brandon Catherall was Pier's man of the match.

Ayton Reserves' home clash against league leaders Edgehill Reserves was called off.

Scalby maintained their promotion charge in Division Two with a 5-3 win at home to leaders Snainton.

The Otters led after 15 minutes, Tom Hicks capitalising on a goalkeeping error and heading home.

Chris Hannam doubled Scalby's advantage after the break, but Rob Holt struck for the table-toppers to give Snainton hope.

Hannam found the top corner from 25-yards to make it 3-1 and skipper Rob Speight's goal made it 4-1.

Snainton scored from the spot to make it 4-2 but defender Danny Wedge headed in for Scalby to make it 5-2.

The away side hit a late consolation, but the win had already been sealed by Sam Medd's hosts.

Hannam was named as the man of the match for the hosts.

Cayton hammered struggling Old Vic 11-0.

Isaac Sands hit five first-half goals before going in goal for the second half, with Harry Sleep and Luke Foster handing Shaun Rennison's side a 7-0 lead at the break.

Sleep grabbed a second after the break and goals from Jake Sands, Adam Robertshaw and Ellis Howley wrapped up a comfortable win the Cayton.

Man of the match for Cayton went to Sleep.

Old Vic have now conceded 97 goals in just 10 league games, scoring just three in the process.

FC Rosette collected a 5-1 from their trip to Fishburn Park Reserves.

Tom McDonald put Rosette ahead before Dane Robinson doubled their advantage heading into half-time.

Al Wray's long-range effort made it 3-0 before Marc Usher's penalty reduced the deficit to 3-1.

Rosette finished strongly with Robinson and then Wray taking their tallies to two each.

Robinson, Wray and Jon Hodgson shone for Rosette.

Goldsborough United claimed a 5-3 home win against Ayton.

United skipper Ben Watson hit two for the victors, their other goals coming via Callum Dale, Lee Brennan and Ryan Roe.

Ayton's goals were scored by Iain Laing, Nathan Sutherland and a James Cooke pen.

United's star man was Spencer Hewison, while Tom Clarke and Nick Perry shone for Sean Pinder's Ayton side.

Commercial's game against Sherburn was called off.