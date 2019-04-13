SATURDAY LEAGUE: Division Two champs Edgehill Reserves end season unbeaten after Ayton victory

Champions Edgehill Reserves beat runners-up Ayton 3-2 to end the Division Two campaign unbeaten.

Scores were level at the break, Ryan Link slamming in a bullet header to send Edgehill Reserves into the lead before Joe Sunter lobbed keeper Joe Wright to equalise for Ayton.

Gary Hepples' header soon had Edgehill back in the lead before Callum Myers lashed home from the penalty spot to extend their advantage to 3-1.

Tom Hicks smashed in a superb long-range strike late on, but Edgehill had done enough for the win.

Anthony Pickles was Edgehill's star man after a solid display in defence while Howard Dickinson was Ayton's man of the match.

Edgehill player-boss Ricky Greening said: "It has been a great season with a good mix of young and older lads.

"There has been a great team spirit and it's been a pleasure to managed this side."

Cayton Athletic emerged victorious from a 12-goal thriller at Goldsborough United.

Athletic went 2-0 up after goals from Michael Hernandez and Josh Venner.

United roared back into the contest as they scored four thanks to doubles from Ben Watson and Dave Welham in the first half before Luke Priestley scored to make it 4-3 at the break.

Josh Venner then fired in to make it 4-4 and Ryan Somers scored two, one directly from a corner, to put Athletic 6-4 up.

Somers then scored an own goal to make it 6-5, but Priestley got his second to ease any Athletic nerves and finish things off at 7-5.

Cayton's man of the match was Venner, but Priestley and Somers also impressed.

Shane Bannister was Goldsborough's star man.

RESULTS

DIVISION 2: Edgehill Reserves 3-2 Ayton, Goldsborough 5-7 Cayton