Newlands claimed a 6-1 win against Itis Itis Rovers

The teams could not be separated after a keenly-contested first half, with the score 1-1.

Westover raised their game after the break and instantly went in front, and added a couple more goals to seal the win.

Tommy Day scored twice for the visitors, with Aidy McCallion and Jack South also notching, Jordan Gascoigne scored for an impressive Goal Sports.

Edgehill won 6-1 at West Pier

Tom Sutherland was named man of the match for Westover, with Curtis Foreman the Goal Sports star man in a much-improved performance for Mark Plumpton's troops.

Filey Town Reserves returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-1 success at Newlands Reserves.

Johnny Keable scored a brace for Town, while Ryan Baldry netted a superb volley and Josh Richardson weighed in with a cultured lob.

Man of match for Town was Alex Jordan for a tireless performance, with the Newlands men of the match Finley Ward and Harry Greek.

Seamer Sports Reserves were held to a 2-2 home draw by Edgehill Reserves.

In the first minute Edgehill took the lead through Jake Reeves hitting home from 20 yards into the bottom corner.

Seamer equalised midway the first half through Brad Walton.

Edgehill started the second half brightly but it was Seamer who took the lead through Gary Lawton, smashing his shot into the roof of the net from the edge of the box.

Edgehill got their deserved point from the game with the last kick of the match, as veteran Andrew Noon toe-poked home after a scramble in the Seamer box after a corner.

Man of the match for Edgehill was 16-year-old centre-half Kasey Clegg who was solid through out the match.

Man of the match for Seamer was Danny Appleby.

Sean Exley smashed in four goals as Division One title-chasers Edgehill surged to a 6-1 win at West Pier.

Exley opened the scoring after only 12 minutes and Joe Gallagher added a second 13 minutes later.

Exley then scored a goal either side of the half-time interval to complete his hat-trick, his third from the penalty spot.

The forward then grabbed another goal on 78 minutes and two minutes from time Max Wright sealed the win for Edgehill.

Harry Ward scored a consolation goal for Pier.

Jamie Patterson was named man of the match for Edgehill, with Mikey Anderson and Blake Drury sharing the man of the match award for Pier.

The home manager Johnny McGough said: "We showed a lot more character this week, we kept going and didn't roll over.

"We gave away two silly free-kicks and the wall just separated so they scored from them."

Chris Pearson's hat-trick fired Newlands to a 6-1 win at home to Itis Itis Rovers.

Man of the match Robbie Scarborough also got a couple of goals for the hosts, with an own goal completing their tally. Neil Forsyth replied for Rovers.