SATURDAY LEAGUE: Division Two / Seamer rally in Rosette success

Seamer Reserves went behind twice at Rosette but battled back to seal a 3-2 win Division Two of the Scarborough & District Saturday League.

Hosts Rosette led when Dane Robinson was in the right place to tap in and finish off a slick team move.

Seamer hit back, Chris Stubbings firing in after a neat counter-attack.

Al Wray restored Rosette's lead but Seamer striker Nick Hegarty again levelled the scores up.

The win was confirmed with 10 minutes left on the clock, Jordan Glendinning firing in, much to the frustration of the Rosette contingent who believed the goal should've been ruled out for offside.

Lee Bewick shone at the back for Seamer, while debutant keeper Nathan Mundey impressed for Rosette.

Edgehill Reserves cruised to a 4-0 win at a youthful Fishburn Reserves side.

Callum Myers scored their first when he found the bottom corner, before Joshua Fergus doubled their advantage.

Ryan Link grabbed their third before man of the match Gary Hepples smashed in the fourth, wrapping up the scoring from just outside the box.

Park player-boss Carl Oliver was their star man between the sticks, while he also sung the praises of his young side.

West Pier Reserves won 4-1 at Cayton Athletic.

Mikey Anderson hammered in a brace for Johnny McGough's Pier side, whose other goals came via Rich Tolliday and Aidan McCallion.

Chris Millson got the Athletic goal, while Josh Venner was their man of the match.

Anderson and Dave Wedge shone for the victors.

Goldsborough United smacked in seven goals as they hammered Newlands Reserves.

United led 3-1 at the break, Tom Kilpatrick hitting two and Ben Watson the other.

The hosts continued to dominate after the interval, Watson grabbing his second, Dave Welham hitting a brace and an own goal wrapping up their fine win.

Sam Pike was United's star man.

Ayton produced a dominant performance to beat Eastfield Athletic 4-1.

Tyler Beck grabbed a brace for Sean Pinder's men, whose other goals came courtesy of Ian Laing and James Young.

Wayne Chamberlain was the man of the match for the victors.

Scalby Reserves failed to raise a side for their game against Eastfield Town.