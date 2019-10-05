Saturday League Division Two / Seamer Reserves stun champs Edgehill Reserves

Seamer Reserves bagged a shock 3-2 win against champions Edgehill Reserves in Division Two.

Seamer led 1-0 thanks to Sam Walker's strike, but youngster Ted Edwards equalised and Jake Reeves put Edgehill ahead on the half-hour mark.

Scores were level at the break though, Nathan Parker levelling matters up just before in the interval.

Seamer grabbed the three points as Ollie Parker fired in with five minutes left on the clock to wrap up a 3-2 success.

Their man of the match was Australian centre-back Mitch Fisher, while right-back Max Wright was Edgehill's star man.

Eastfield Town won 4-2 on the road at Scalby Reserves.

Two precise lobs from recent signing Ryan Collings put Town 2-0 up, but a superb strike from Tom MacDonald ensured Scalby's deficit was cut to 2-1 at the break.

Youngster Scott Wilson pounced to tap in for 2-2 after the interval, but Town fired straight back, man of the match Shem Atkinson tapping in after a save from Scalby's star man Cameron Anderson.

Town's victory was confirmed via sub Ryan Wood's header.

Cayton Athletic cruised to a 5-0 victory at Eastfield Athletic.

Freddie Schmuck bagged a brace for the victors, whose other goals came courtesy of Ryan Somers, Kieran Friett and Harry Cooper.

Cayton's entire side put in an impressive display on their way to a comfortable win.

A Zac Hansen hat-trick fired Snainton to a superb 3-1 win at FC Rosette.

Hansen's treble saw Andy Holt's men to a hard-fought win and three points, Dane Robinson scoring for hosts Rosette.

Jack Brown was named as Snainton's man of the match, while Luke Foster stood out for Rosette.