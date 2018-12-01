SATURDAY LEAGUE / DIVISION TWO / Snainton seal success at Seamer

Snainton won 3-2 at Seamer Reserves to stay in the Division Two promotion hunt.

Snainton survived a late fightback from Seamer Reserves to win 3-2 and stay in the Division Two promotion race.

Andy Holt's men appeared to be cruising to the three points after a Regan Hewitt brace and a Ryan Collings strike.

Two quick goals from Seamer Reserves in the latter stages made things interesting, Danny Kelly slotting in a penalty and Joe Messruther firing in from the edge of the box, but the visitors held on for the 3-2 win.

Hewitt was the star man for Snainton, while defender Dan Jewitt shone for Seamer.

Edgehill Reserves stayed top of the pile after a comfortable 12-2 win over Eastfield Town.

Carl Hepples led the Edgehill charge with four goals, with Callum Myers also smashing in a hat-trick for Ricky Greening's side.

Man of the match Matty Jackson, 17, hit a brace, with the other Edgehill goals coming courtesy of Stephen Whitaker, Josh Fergus and Jackson Jowett.

Eastfield played the game with 10 men and battled throughout the 90 minutes.

Player-manager Johnny McGough fired in five goals to help his West Pier Reserves side to a 12-5 win over Eastfield Athletic.

Pier stayed in second spot in the table thanks to their high-scoring success, with their player-boss leading the charge.

Zac Hansen also smashed in four goals for Pier, with their other goals coming from Brad Marshall, Mike Anderson and Shaun Dolan.

Rob Whitehead and Anderson impressed alongside five-goal hero McGough.

Goldsborough United stayed in the hunt after a 4-1 win at Newlands Reserves.

Dave Welham scored United's first with Ben Watson supplying him for the only goal of the first half.

Lee Brennan scored after the break for 2-0, before Mike Brennan's goal made it 3-0.

A bad mistake by United keeper Luke Hansell helped Newlands reduce their deficit, the Goldsborough gloveman passing the ball straight to Newlands striker Dan Hitchcock, who lobbed him to make it 3-1, game on.

United weren't to be denied the points though, and Lee Brennan's second wrapped things up at 4-1.

Kieron Davies was United's star man, while Steve Anderson shone for Newlands.

Ayton v Cayton Athletic was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

RESULTS

DIVISION 2:

Ayton P-P Cayton Athletic, Edgehill Reserves 11-2 Eastfield Town, Newlands Reserves 1-4 Goldsborough United, Seamer Reserves 2-3 Snainton, West Pier Reserves 12-5 Eastfield Athletic