SATURDAY LEAGUE: Edgehill Reserves close in on title

Edgehill Reserves moved closer to the Reserve League title with a 5-0 win against Filey Town Reserves.

Robbie Scarborough hit two, with Jon Cairns, Joshua Fergus and Oliver Parker their other goalscorers.

Edgehill 3rds beat Filey Town Reserves 5-4 to move up into second spot.

Player-boss Martin Cappleman, Lee Outhart, Alec Coulson and Lewis Weller got the goals for the victors.

Seamer Reserves ran out 6-2 winners against Ayton Reserves.

In Division Two, Old Vic picked up their first win of a difficult season in their last game, beating a lacklustre Ayton side 2-1.

Nick Perry grabbed Ayton's goal.

Champions Itis Itis Rovers won 5-2 against FC Rosette, despite only playing with nine men.

Their goals came from man of the match Neil Forsyth, Curtis Rose, Liam Buglass, Liam Vasey and Tom Sutherland.

In Division One, goals from Michael Wilson, Jack Hakings, Stew Bates and Liam Mintoft handed Newlands a 4-1 win at home to Goal Sports.

Dan Pickard had put Goal Sports ahead, but Park battled back for the win, with Gary Jordan their man of the match.

Filey Town beat Flamborough 3-2.

Matty Dickens, Ricky Tomlinson and player-boss Jordan Philliskirk got the goals for the victors.