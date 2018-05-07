SATURDAY LEAGUE: Edgehill Reserves wrap up title after Pier win

Edgehill Reserves sealed the Reserve Division title after beating West Pier Reserves 8-0 tonight.

Carl Hepples bagged a hat-trick for the champions, with their other goals coming from Josh Fergus, Oli Parker, Aidan Thurston, Jon Cairns and Benny Davis.

Andy Noon was Edgehill's man of the match.

Scalby Reserves won 9-4 against nine-man Edgehill 3rds.

Sam Foy scored five for the victors, whose other goals came from Jacob Rawlinson, Paul Nuttall, Luke Beaver and Jack South.

Edgehill's goals came via doubles from Lewis Weller and Anthony Pickles.

Newlands Reserves ran out 5-1 winners against Ayton Reserves.

Chris Milburn scored for Ayton to give them a shock lead, but Newlands ran out comfortable winners.

Filey Town Reserves beat Seamer Reserves 3-0 in their Frank White Trophy semi-final.

Joe Gage scored two for the victors, with Dave Brannan scoring their other goal.

Town will play Edgehill Reserves in the final of the competition.

In Division Two, Scalby wrapped up their season with a 6-2 win against neighbours FC Rosette.

Rob Speight hammered in five goals to take his tally for the season to 50, with Chris Hannam scoring the other goal for Sam Medd's Otters.