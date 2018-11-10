SATURDAY LEAGUE / Edgehill roar back to Rovers win

Edgehill battled back from behind to beat Itis Itis Rovers 3-1 in Division One.

Rovers led after 20 minutes when Curtis Rose latched onto Jack Ramos' through-ball and chipped new Edgehill gloveman Marc Wain.

Sherburn on the ball in their 4-2 win at Goalsports. Pictures by Steve Lilly.

Steve Clegg's title-chasers soon restored parity in controversial circumstances, Rovers defender Aidan McCallion feeling he was fouled in his own box by Edgehill skipper Joe Gallagher and promptly picking the ball up.

Referee John Chalk declined to give the free-kick, instead pointing to the spot, and Gallagher swept in the from spot for 1-1.

Edgehill led 2-1 at the break, Joel Ramm curling in a stunning free-kick from the edge of the box.

Both sides had chances in the second half, Barker missing a guilt-edged chance when played in on goal and Gallagher missing a headed opportunity.

The contest was done and dusted after a moment of individual brilliance from Kieran Link with 80 minutes on the clock, the Edgehill man of the match firing in an unstoppable strike from the edge of the area to wrap up the win for the hosts.

Clegg said: "I thought they were the better side in the first half, but we dominated the second half and missed a few chances."

Rovers chief Barker said: "I can't single out a man of the match - that was the best performance we have put in since we formed the club."

West Pier collected maximum points after edging a hard-fought encounter with Filey Town 2-0.

Sean Exley scored the only goal of the first half, firing low and hard into the bottom corner.

Pier had to wait until the 85th minute to seal the victory, Jamie Bradshaw dinking over the Town gloveman.

Exley and Mark Oldroyd impressed for Pier, while Town boss Jordan Philliskirk singled out Joe Gage and Nathan Vernon as his side's star men.

Sherburn sealed a 4-2 win on the road at fellow strugglers Goalsports to boost their hopes of beating the drop.

Tommy Collins' goal handed Sherburn the lead, but James Cullen found the net from a corner to ensure the sides were level at the break.

Mark Plumpton's Goalsports took the lead when Tim McKnee finished superbly from a tight angle.

It wasn't to be for the hosts though as the impressive Will Hutchinson headed in at the back post to level the scores up again.

Tristan Mustoe handed Andy Adamson's side the lead from the penalty spot after a bizarre challenge from Mike Grayshan in the box.

The scoring was wrapped up late on in controversial circumstances when the hosts had a man down on the floor after an off-the-ball incident, but Sherburn raced through and Mustoe netted his second and the away side's fourth.

Alex Sheader and Hutchinson shone for Sherburn, while Laurence McGregor impressed for Goalsports.

Scalby crashed out of the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup, losing 3-2 at York Elim.

Sam Medd's Otters were 2-0 down at the break before the hosts extended their lead after the switcharound.

Goals from Max McNiven and Ashley Townley weren't enough to get the visitors back into the contest.

Daz Swinger was their man of the match at centre-back.

Newlands Reserves conceded their League Cup encounter against Hunmanby United, while the scheduled tie between Cayton Athletic and Seamer was rescheduled.

Ayton and Edgehill Reserves shared the spoils from an eight-goal thriller in Division Two.

A depleted Ayton side netted through Eric Hall, Tyler Beck, Tom Hicks and Joe Sunter, with Edgehill's goals coming courtesy of Ryan Link, Josh Fergus, Stephen Whitaker and an own goal.

Ayton player-boss Sean Pinder was impressed with his entire side, while Fergus was named as Edgehill's star man.

Second-placed Snainton failed to capitalise on Edgehill's slip up, drawing 3-3 with Eastfield Town.

Snainton had to battle back from 3-1 down with just 20 minutes left after man of the match Liam Bruce, Jack James and Jordan Scott netted for Joe Turner's Town side.

Rob Holt, Ryan Megginson and Leigh Watson found the back of the net for the depleted Snainton side, while Regan Hewitt was their man of the match.

West Pier Reserves closed the gap on the pacesetters with a 5-1 win at FC Rosette.

Brad Marshall put Pier 1-0 up before goals from Zac Hansen and player-boss Johnny McGough had the away side 3-0 up at the break.

Hansen netted his second, but Rosette fired back through a Joe Rose strike, but Hansen immediately completed both his hat-trick and the scoring to wrap up a 5-1 win.

Keeper Rich Curtis and Hansen stood out for Pier, while Rose and Sam Loy impressed for Rosette, who improved after the break but were undone after a poor first-half display.

Seamer Reserves are level on 18 points with Pier and Goldsborough in fifth spot after a 2-0 win on the road at Fishburn Park Reserves.

Jordan Glendinning fired in Seamer's opener early on, before a late goal from Danny Kelly wrapped things up for Paul Greatorex's side.

Benji Harrison was their star man, while Paul Tose impressed for hosts Park.

After their League Cup clash at Hunmanby was called off due to having a host of players cup tied, Newlands Reserves drew 3-3 with Eastfield Athletic in a league clash.

Dan Thomas hammered in a hat-trick for Athletic, but they were denied maximum points after a brace from Tom Scales and a Finlay McGregor strike.

Thomas, Adam Martin and Matty Dennis impressed for Athletic.

Scales was Newlands' man of the match, while Dan Hitchcock and Ellis Sellars also shone.

Cayton Athletic hammered Eastfield Athletic 7-0 at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Wednesday night.

Athletic's goals came via a Josh Venner hat-trick, two from Adam Smith and goals from Max Edwards and Ryan Somers.

RESULTS

NRCFA SATURDAY CHALLENGE CUP:

York Elim 3-2 Scalby

DIVISION 1:

Edgehill 3-1 Itis Itis Rovers

Goalsports 2-4 Sherburn

West Pier 2-0 Filey

DIVISION 2:

Ayton 4-4 Edgehill Reserves

Eastfield Town 3-3 Snainton

FC Rosette 1-5 West Pier Reserves

Fishburn Park Reserves 0-2 Seamer Reserves

Eastfield Athletic 3-3 Newlands Reserves

Eastfield Athletic 0-7 Cayton Athletic (Played on Wednesday at the Flamingo Land Stadium)

