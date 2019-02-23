Saturday League / Edgehill take step closer to Division One title

Edgehill took a step closer to wrapping up the Division One title with a 6-2 win at Sherburn.

Doubles from man of the match Robbie Scarborough and Liam Cooper had Steve Clegg Edgehill side on their way.

Their scoring was completed by goals from skipper Joe Gallagher and Jamie Patterson.

Sherburn's goals came via Paul Mills and Harry Ward, with Tommy Collins, Adam Spaven and Alex Sheader all impressing in a battling team display.

Fishburn Park Reserves and Eastfield Town shared the spoils after a six-goal thriller in Division Two.

Hosts Park fell behind and could've been further behind but for several superb saves by keeper Carl Oliver.

Town eventually grabbed a second, but a penalty from Brogan Russell halved Park's deficit before Rob Ingham made it 2-2 just before the break, heading in from a corner.

A stunning long-range free-kick from Andrew Young then put Fishburn ahead for the first time in the contest after the break.

But Town weren't to be denied a share of the spoils and grabbed an equaliser with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Gloveman Oliver was Fishburn's star man.

Seamer Reserves beat Eastfield Athletic 4-1.

Chris Stubbings' well-taken goal opened the scoring for Seamer before Cam Greatorex doubled their advantage.

A Connor Myerscough penalty and a Matty Dawson goal then wrapped up the victory for Seamer.

Debutant Brandon Coyle was Seamer's star man at right-back.

