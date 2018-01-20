SATURDAY LEAGUE: Glendinning hammers hat-trick as Seamer maintain title charge

Danny Glendinning grabbed a hat-trick to fire Seamer to a 3-0 win at Filey Town that kept up the pressure on Division One leaders Edgehill.

League top-scorer Glendinning took his tally to 20 league goals in only nine appearances as he smashed in a superb treble to help Tommy Adams' side to the three points.

Hunmanby and Flamborough battle for the ball. Picture by Steve Lilly.

Town dominated proceedings throughout and could've added a couple more to their tally in one of only two games to get the go ahead in the entire league schedule due to frozen and waterlogged pitches.

The game was only five minutes old when Glendinning, who has now chalked up 26 goals in all competitions so far this season, was brought down in the box and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

Seamer's star man stepped up himself and smashed the ball into the bottom corner to give the away side the lead.

The away side's lead was doubled before the half-time interval, again Glendinning grabbing the goal after being played in on goal by Ricky Greening and confidently slotting past the Town keeper Kyle Scaife.

The game was put to bed with 55 minutes on the clock, Glendinning wrapping up his hat-trick after poking past Scaife following a scramble in the Town box.

Seamer could've added more to their tally, while Filey lacked the quality in the final third to create many clear cut chances on their visitor's goal.

Adams was delighted with his side's efforts, singling out hat-trick hero Glendinning and centre-back Danny Price as his side's star men.

"We were comfortable throughout the whole game really," said Adams.

"We created a lot of chances and could've scored more on the day."

Filey player-boss Jordan Philliskirk was left disappointed with his side's efforts.

He said: "It was a frustrating game. I have told the players what I expect of them from now.

"The better side won the game, they deserved the three points.

"We've got a big big derby game against Hunmanby United next week and we'll need to be better than we were against Seamer.

"Our keeper Kyle Scaife was our man of the match, which says it all."

In the only other game to beat the freezing temperatures in the area, Hunmanby United hammered struggling Flamborough United 7-0.

United, who leapt into fifth spot after their comfortable home win, led 2-0 at the interval after goals from a Robbie Harrison drive 10 minutes in and Lee Micklethwaite's strike.

The hosts furthered their lead after the half-time break, James Pinder smashing in a second-half hat-trick, Harrison grabbing his second and Adam Ditchburn wrapping up the scoring with the goal of the game after playing a couple of one-twos with Pinder before confidently slotting home.

United player-boss Leigh Franks singled out Cameron Dobson as his side's man of the match.

"We dominated pretty much the whole game," said Franks.

"All the front men linked up well, although Cameron Dobson didn't score, he linked things up well."