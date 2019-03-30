SATURDAY LEAGUE:Hicks treble fires Ayton to victory

Ayton's Division Two promotion push continued apace as they eased to a 7-1 home win against Snainton.

Tom Hicks fired in a hat-trick of tap-ins, while Eric Hall scored with a bicycle kick and Ian Laing with a towering header.

Ayton v Snainton

The other home goals came through Tyler Beck's tidy finish and Wayne Chamberlain's 30-yard shot that flew in off bar.

The man of match for the home side was James Cooke.

Edgehill Reserves continue to look firm favourites to claim the title after a 5-0 win at Cayton Athletic.

Benny Davis and Dan Jones scored two apiece, with Callum Myers also notching.

James Cooke controls the ball for Ayton

Former Scarborough Athletic ace Gary Hepples was named man of the match for the victors thanks to a great display in midfield.

Goldsborough United look set to seal a top-four spot after a 2-0 home win against FC Rosette.

Itis Itis Rovers cruised to an 8-1 home win against Division One basement club Goal Sports.

Player-boss Mikey Barker led by example with a hat-trick, while Jack Ramos and man of the match Luke Jones banged in a brace apiece, Sam Pickard completing the scoring for the hosts.