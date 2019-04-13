SATURDAY LEAGUE: Hunmanby go second after Newlands win

Hunmanby United moved into pole position to wrap up second spot in Division One after a 3-0 win at a depleted Newlands side.

Player-manager Leigh Franks, Darren Clough and John Emmerson were on the scoresheet for Hunmanby.

Dan Baldry shone for the victors, while Glenn O'Neill was Newlands' man of the match.

Seamer hammered Goalsports 8-2.

Tommy Adams' side led 3-1 at the break as Rob Speight bagged a brace and Danny Glendinning got on the scoresheet.

Glendinning added two more to his tally after the interval to wrap up a hat-trick and further their advantage.

The scoring was completed by Ben Harrison, Gary Lawton and Jack Goddard.

Chris Stubbings was named as Seamer's man of the match.

RESULTS

DIVISION 1: Goalsports 2-8 Seamer, Newlands 0-3 Hunmanby United