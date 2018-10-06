SATURDAY LEAGUE / Hunmanby go top after Sherburn success

Hunmanby United moved to the top of the Saturday League Division One table after a 4-0 win against Sherburn.

James Pinder handed Leigh Franks' Hunmanby side the lead, before Robbie Harrison doubled their advantage heading into the break.

Pinder grabbed his second after the break before Tommy Wilson wrapped up a comfortable win.

Ben Briggs was Hunmanby's star man, while Kristian Wilkinson stood out for Sherburn.

Newlands also collected a comfortable win in the top-flight, beating Scalby 3-0.

Dan Freer scored the only goal of the first half, before Lee Cappleman and Kile Fields netted in the second half to wrap up a straightforward victory.

Matthew Griffiths was Newlands' man of the match while Ashley Townley stood out for the Otters.

Edgehill Reserves beat Division Two title rivals West Pier Reserves 6-2 to stay top and make it five wins from five.

Pier's star man Taylor Jordan put his side 1-0 up, but Benny Davis levelled scores up.

Edgehill led 2-1 at the break, player-boss Ricky Greening lobbing the keeper.

Rich Tolliday's goal after half-time made it 2-2, but Greening's men weren't to be denied the points, half-time sub Callum Myers hitting a hat-trick including one from the penalty spot, while Davis also notched his second.

Jake Moore and Myers stood out for Edgehill, while Jordan was Pier's man of the match.

Ben Watson smashed in four goals as Goldsborough United beat Eastfield Athletic 6-4 to stay second in the table.

Lee Brennan and Dave Welham also found the back of the net in their home win.

Eastfield Town were 5-2 winners away at Newlands Reserves.

Town's man of the match Ryan Wood hit a brace, with Travis Wood also hitting two.

Jack James, who was also in impressive form for Joe Turner's side, scored Town's other goal.

Newlands' goalscorers were Josh star man Josh Welburn and youngster Finlay McGregor.

Snainton edged to a hard-fought 1-0 win against Cayton Athletic.

Ryan Collings netted the only goal of the game, sealing the three points for Andy Holt's side.

Ryan Megginson was Snainton's star man, while keeper Luke Page shone for Athletic, who should've nicked a point late on, but Lee Plant spurned a last-gasp chance.

Seamer Reserves sealed a 2-0 win at home against Fishburn Park Reserves.

Chris Stubbings and Daz Hastie were the goalscorers for Paul Greatorex's side, while Benji Harrison was their man of the match.

Keeper and player-boss Carl Oliver impressed for Park alongside their entire back four.

Scalby Reserves failed to raise a side for their game against FC Rosette.