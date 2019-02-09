Saturday League / NRCFA & Division 1 / Rovers roar into North Riding semis

Itis Itis Rovers roared into the semi-finals of the North Riding Saturday Challenge Cup after beating Unicorn 6-2.

Rovers played against the strong gusts in the first half, but managed to find themselves 1-0 ahead when Sam Pickard found the back of the net.

Danny Glendinning on the ball for Seamer at Filey Town. Picture by Steve Lilly

Unicorn levelled matters up, but Luke Jones fired Rovers back into the lead at 2-1 heading in at the break.

The visitors raced out of the traps after the interval and soon made it 2-2.

Jones smashed in his second to restore Rovers' lead and the hosts never looked back, player-boss Mikey Barker coming off the bench to make it 4-2 before Jones sealed his hat-trick and Jack Ramos wrapped up the 6-2 win.

Midfielder Georgie Rose was singled out as Rovers' man of the match.

Barker's side will meet either Helperby or Huntington Town Reserves in the last four.

Newlands failed to raise a side for their quarter-final clash at Thirsk Falcons.

The Falcons meet the winners of West Pier v Catterick Garrison, which is being played next Saturday.

Edgehill moved a step closer to wrapping up the Division One title with a 5-0 win at Sherburn.

In a scrappy contest hampered by the strong winds, Edgehill found themselves 3-0 at the break despite Sherburn battling hard and matching them for large parts.

Tyson Stubbings cut in off the left flank and fired in for 1-0, with wing-back Lloyd Henderson doubling their lead.

Edgehill's third came from the penalty spot after Aidan Thurston was felled in the box and skipper Joe Gallagher fired in.

Steve Clegg's men sealed the 5-0 win as Lloyd Henderson hit two more goals in the second half, sealing his hat-trick and the three points for the title-chasers.

Thurston was singled out as their star man.

Seamer's title bid suffered a setback as they drew 2-2 at Filey Town.

Seamer led 1-0 at the break, Danny Glendinning firing in from Harry Holden's ball.

Filey hit back straight after the break, a superb team move finished off by Lalan Flynn to make it 1-1 before Liam Sugden's long-range striker gave them the lead.

Seamer were reduced to 10 men when sub Luke Purvis suffered an injury and had to leave the field, but the 10 men managed to seal a point thanks to man of the match Kris Tate's 85th-minute strike.

James Jenkinson was named as Filey's man of the match.

RESULTS

NRCFA SATURDAY CHALLENGE CUP

Thirsk Falcons P-P Newlands, Itis Itis Rovers 6-2 Unicorn

DIVISION 1

Edgehill 5-0 Sherburn, Filey Town 2-2 Seamer