SATURDAY LEAGUE: Pier dumped out of County Cup while Edgehill march on

West Pier were dumped out of the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup after a 3-1 defeat at Tockwith in their quarter-final clash.

Pier fell behind just five minutes into the contest as the hosts made a bright start to the contest.

Andy Spivey's side got themselves back into the game after half-an-hour, Jamie Bradshaw weaving his way into the box and lashing home at the second attempt after his initial effort was saved.

With the game in the balance heading into the second half, it was the hosts who took control as they scored just three minutes after the restart.

Pier huffed and puffed but couldn't find a way through and the hosts managed to extend their lead in stoppage time when they hit Pier on the counter-attack.

The visitors' misery was compounded by two late red cards for Will Jenkinson and Neil Thomas, who were both given their marching orders after receiving two yellow cards.

Disappointed boss Spivey singled out Bradshaw's first-half efforts, but wasn't left impressed by his side's performance.

Edgehill moved further clear of Division One champions Pier as they beat Hunmanby United 5-0.

Despite fielding a weakened side, Steve Clegg's league leaders led 11 minutes in via Jackson Jowett's goal after he followed in following Tyson Stubbings' effort on goal which was parried out by the United custodian.

The hosts were 2-0 at half-time, Danny Collins smashing in the goal of the game from outside the box to double his side's lead.

It was 3-0 to Edgehill on the hour-mark, sub Luke Jones heading in, before goals from Lloyd Henderson and Tyson Stubbings wrapped up a comfortable win for the hosts.

Jowett was Edgehill's star man.

Seamer kept up the pressure on the leaders with a 2-0 win at Newlands.

Neither side could find a way through in a hard-fought first half, but Tommy Adams and Matty Dawson's side took the lead after 55 minutes, Ricky Greening latching onto a neat ball from Gary Lawton to finish into the bottom corner.

The points were made safe by the league's top-scorer Danny Glendinning, who found the back of the net after good work from Joe Tiffany and Conner Myerscough.

Keeper Jordan Wood made several smart saves for Seamer and was named as their man of the match, while Kile Fields was star man for Newlands.

Filey Town hammered struggling Flamborough 8-1.

Man of the match Lalan Flynn smashed in a hat-trick from midfield for Jordan Philliskirk's side, who were in complete control throughout a one-sided contest.

Liam Sugden and Darren Clough hit two apiece, one of Clough's goals coming from the penalty spot, and Ricky Tomlinson wrapped up the scoring for the victors.