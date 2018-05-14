SATURDAY LEAGUE: Pier hit eight but Edgehill win keeps them waiting for title

West Pier beat Goal Sports 8-0 to stay in pole position to lift the Division One title, although Edgehill's 2-0 win against Seamer meant they had to keep the champagne on ice.

Sean Exley, Martin Cooper, Niall Gibb and Jamie Bradshaw all scored two in Pier's comfortable win over Goal Sports, who finish the season second-bottom of the pile.

They'll retain their grasp on the Division One title if they beat Seamer on Friday night.

If they lose or draw that game, all eyes will be on their final game of the season against Flamborough.

Lloyd Henderson and Tyson Stubbings scored in Edgehill's 2-0 win against Seamer.

Kieran Link was the man of the match for Steve Clegg's side.

After wrapping up the Reserve Division title, Edgehill Reserves rounded off their season with a 7-3 win against Ayton Reserves.

Robbie Scarborough and Jon Cairns hit two apiece for the victors, whose other goals came from Carl Hepples, Josh Fergus, and Steven Whittaker.

George Allen, who usually plays in goal, was named man of the match after an impressive performance in the middle of the Edgehill midfield.

Edgehill Thirds' game against Seamer Reserves was called off as there were no nets left up on the goals at Oliver's Mount.