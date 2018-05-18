SATURDAY LEAGUE: Pier see off Seamer to win Division One title

West Pier beat Seamer 2-1 at Eastway tonight to lift the Division One title for the third year running.

Gary Lawton gave Seamer the lead, and despite Sam Garnett's equaliser just before the break, it looked like Pier were going to be made to wait until their final game against Flamborough.

Skipper Gary Thomas (right) and keeper Scott Wardman collect the Division One shield from committee member Gary Dixon

But they got their crucial winner with 86 minutes on the clock when a corner was cleared to Martin Cooper, who danced past his marker and smashed a 25-yard effort into the top corner to spark wild celebrations and seal the title for Pier.

Delighted boss Andy Spivey said: "We've somehow managed to win it for the third year running, I'm not sure how as we were a long way off Edgehill at one point.

"But the squad have pulled together and really grafted hard, as we didn't have as big a squad as in previous seasons.

"I have to say thank you to them all for their efforts, they've worked really hard for this.

"It's very pleasing, I think we were 21 points behind at one point with a small squad. Edgehill nipped ahead of us in the cups but we've edged it in the league against the odds, so I'm chuffed for the lads."