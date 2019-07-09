Saturday League Rep Side to take on Scarborough Athletic is announced

The Scarborough & District Saturday League Representative Squad has been announced ahead of their annual friendly with Scarborough Athletic on Saturday.

The Steve Adamson Trophy clash kicks off at 3pm and is again being held at Scarborough RUFC’s Silver Royd ground.

Rep Side manager Steve Clegg said: “It has been hard to put a squad together again as we have a lot of players unavailable, but I’m happy with the squad we’ve got sorted.

“We’re hoping to put in a good performance against what will no doubt be a very strong Scarborough Athletic.

“While we have a lot of players missing, I’m confident in the lads who have been picked.”

The game will be preceded by a game between a Scarborough Minor League XI against Scarborough Athletic’s Under-13s.

Scarborough League Select Squad: Callum Myers(Edgehill), Frankie Belt (Edgehill), Gary Thomas (West Pier), Kurtis Henderson (Edgehill), Lloyd Henderson (Edgehill), Sam Pickard (Itis Itis Rovers), Kieran Link (Edgehill), Sam Garnett (West Pier), Tyson Stubbings (Edgehill), Robbie Scarborough (Edgehill), Rich Tolliday (West Pier), Curtis Rose (Itis Itis Rovers), Liam Mancrief (West Pier), George Walmsley (Edgehill), Dean Craig (Seamer Sports), Ryan Link (Edgehill). Manager: Steve Clegg.