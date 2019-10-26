Saturday League / Rovers roar past Newlands to progress in District Cup

In-form Itis Itis Rovers beat Newlands 3-1 to move into the next round of the Scarborough FA District Cup.

Rovers led 2-0 at the half-time oranges, Neil Forsyth grabbing their first after a clever piece of individual play before Luke Jones doubled their advantage.

Scalby's veteran super-sub Sam Medd powers a header past Edgehill keeper Freddie White. Pictures by Alec Coulson.

Newlands had some hope when Ben David netted to make it 2-1, but within five minutes Rovers had re-asserted their two-goal advantage, Callum Gravestock burying a superb bullet header from a corner.

Rovers chief Jordan Lee said: "It was a very good game and we deserved to win it. We looked comfortable in possession for the majority of the game,

"Credit to Newlands though, they fought right until the end."

Jordan Oliver was Rovers' star man, while Tommy Cammish shone for Paddy Mancrief's Newlands side.

Seamer Reserves exited the Scarborough FA Junior Cup after a 3-1 defeat at Beckett League outfit Sherburn.

Goals either side of half-time had Sherburn 2-0 up, before veteran Michael McNaughton netted to make it 2-1 and give Paul Greatorex's side hope of a comeback.

Sherburn netted late on though after Seamer spurned a host of chances to level matters up.

Jensen Bradbury was Seamer's man of the match.

Division Two champions Edgehill Reserves moved top of the pile after a late winner in their game against Scalby Reserves - Alec Coulson's men eventually coming out 3-2 winners.

Edgehill dominated early proceedings at Pindar School, but were thwarted by Scalby gloveman Cameron Anderson.

The hosts eventually nudged ahead when Scarborough Athletic youngster George Walmsley nipped in ahead of Finlay Marsh and his deflected strike beat Anderson for 1-0.

Edgehill continued to dominate possession in the first half and eventually they doubled their advantage, the Otters gifting the ball to Jake Reeves, who duly found the bottom corner.

The home side continued to appear comfortable after the interval, despite the hard work of the visitors, who rang the changes late on and that paid dividends for Steve Marsh and Jez Clifford's men.

The deficit was halved when a Scott Wilson corner was headed home by veteran sub Sam Medd before fellow sub Rob Speight found the top corner with a left-footed effort to level matters up.

That quickfire double shook Edgehill back into action and they grabbed the three points when Joshua Fergus was in the right place at the right time to tap in at the back post to wrap things up at 3-2.

Edgehill boss Coulson said: "It was great so see a lot of young lads out there on the pitch from both sides."

"We're gutted as the team played well and stuck to their task against a very well organised Edgehill side."

Edgehill's star men were centre-backs Connor Avison and Ted Edwards, while Scalby keeper Anderson was their man of the match.

Snainton bagged maximum points courtesy of a 5-0 win against Goalsports.

Andy Holt was full of praise for his side, who deservedly picked up their fourth win of the season thanks to Leigh Watson's double and goals from Zac Hansen, Jack Heelas and Regan Hewitt.

Holt said: "It's difficult to give a man of the match as the whole squad played well.

"Regan Hewitt bossed the left wing with loads of trickery, Leigh Watson hit two goals, Connor Bell was all over the park, Liam Mintoft led the team well, Dan Hollingsworth and James Young were solid in defence and Tom Poor made some good saved in goal too."

Goalsports player-manager Mark Plumpton singled out goalkeeper Marc Wain as his side's star man.

Scarborough FA District Cup: Itis Itis Rovers 3-1 Newlands Park, Filey Town P-P Edgehill, Hunmanby United P-P West Pier, Seamer Sports P-P Scalby.

Scarborough FA Junior Cup: Sherburn 3-1 Seamer Sports Reserves, FC Rosette P-P Kirkdale United, Filey Town Reserves P-P Cayton Athletic.

Division Two: Edgehill Reserves 3-2 Scalby Reserves, Goalsports 0-5 Snainton, West Pier Reserves P-P Eastfield Athletic.