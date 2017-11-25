SATURDAY LEAGUE: Seamer close gap on leaders Edgehill

Seamer beat 10-man Flamborough 6-3 to close the gap on Division One leaders Edgehill.

Ricky Greening was the star man for Seamer, banging in a hat-trick for the victors, who were always in the lead against newcomers Flamborough.

Seamer, who led 2-1 at half-time and then 4-2, before Flamborough hit back to set up a tense finish at 4-3, took the three points to move within a point of Edgehill after goals from Danny Kelly, Kris Tate and sub Danny Bradbury.

Hat-trick hero Greening was named as Seamer's man of the match.

Hunmanby United and Goal Sports shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw.

Goal Sports were ahead after 30 minutes, Simon Oxendale hammering in from distance.

Scores were level at the break, James Pinder lashing in an equaliser for Leigh Franks' side.

Mark Plumpton's side again took the lead, a free-flowing team move resulting in Brad Parkin lashing into the bottom corner.

Hunmanby weren't to be denied a point though and they claimed a share of the spoils after Pinder netted his second, capitalising on defensive uncertainty from the visitors.

Pinder was star man for the hosts while Oxendale stood out for Goal Sports.

The shock result in Division Two saw Sherburn win 2-0 away at promotion-chasing Snainton.

The Snainton keeper saved well to deny Paul Mills to open the scoring with the chance of the first half, but the scores were locked at 0-0 heading in at the break.

Sherburn led 1-0 after 65 minutes, Matty Whitehall volleying in.

Their win was confirmed with the last kick of the game, Rich Malthouse galloping down the right flank before squaring the ball to veteran player-manager Andy Adamson, who lashed in to confirm the win and also score for the 27th consecutive season in the Scarborough & District League.

Adamson singled out midfielder Joey Harris and 16-year-old winger Harry Wood, while also praising his entire team for their performance.

Itis Itis Rovers continued their march towards the top-flight with a 6-0 win against Goldsborough United.

Callum Myers bagged a hat-trick for the victors, with their other goals coming courtesy of player-boss Mikey Barker, Ryan Matson and Neil Forsyth.

Fishburn Park Reserves sealed maximum points as they beat struggling Old Vic 5-1.

Rob Ingham put Carl Oliver's side 1-0 up but Old Vic rallied to equalise.

Aaron Cook made it 2-1 to hand Park the lead again, before goals from Jack Kelly, Andrew Young and Finlay Morris wrapped up a 5-1 win.

Dan Shackleton was Park's star man.

Commercial v FC Rosette was abandoned at half-time by referee Bill Pashby.

He deemed the pitch at Graham School to be unplayable, with Rosette 2-1 up at the break courtesy of a Tom McDonald brace.

In the Reserve Division, Shaun Dodson lashed in a last-minute winner to hand Edgehill 3rds a 5-4 win against West Pier Reserves.

Ben David handed Edgehill the lead before Dave Crawford levelled the scores for Johnny McGough's Pier side.

Dodson then made it 2-1 before a Kyle Spivey own goal made it 3-1.

Gavin McGough netted to make it 3-2 and hand Pier hope at the interval, but Martyn Jenkinson extended Edgehill's lead when he made it 4-2 after the break.

The game was turned on its head though as Pier netted through Mikey Anderson and Zac Hansen to level at 4-4.

With the clock ticking down, Dodson was given time and space in the box and he duly fired in to seal the win for Martin Cappleman's side.

Cappleman named Jamie Gallagher as his side's star man, while defender Dave Wedge was Pier's man of the match.

Edgehill Reserves cruised to a 4-0 win against Ayton Reserves.

Two from Benny Davis made it 2-0 to Edgehill before second-half goals from Olly Parker and Josh Fergus completed a comfortable win for Edgehill.

The winning margin could have been wider, but player-boss Andy Noon missed from the penalty spot.

Glen Wilkinson was Edgehill's star man at centre-back.

Filey Town Reserves drew 4-4 at home to Newlands Park Reserves.

Newlands led the clash, but two Joe Gage goals handed Filey a 2-1 advantage at the break.

A dubious penalty was then awarded to Filey and Gage wrapped up his hat-trick from the spot.

Newlands hit back for 3-2, but Tommy Wilson's goal made it 4-2 and seemingly wrapped up the win for Dan Kempson's side.

It wasn't to be for the hosts though, as Newlands broke free on two occasions and sealed a point with the last kick of the game.