SATURDAY LEAGUE: Sherburn smash nine past Old Vic

Sherburn smashed in nine goals as they hammered Old Vic 9-1 at Oliver's Mount.

The visitors led 20 minutes in through 16-year-old left-winger Harry Ward's first goal in senior football, after the youngster ghosted in at the far post to finish a superb ball in from Matty Whitehall.

Striker Paul Mills grabbed his first of the afternoon when he tapped Sherburn into a 2-0 lead just before the break.

The away side continued to dominate after half-time, substitutes Luke Midgley and Liam Scott putting Andy Adamson's side into a 4-0 lead.

Mills and Midgley both grabbed a second apiece to make it 6-0 to Sherburn, and it should've been 7-0 shortly afterwards, but experienced centre-back Michael Dennis smashed high over the Old Vic bar from seven yards out.

Utility man Carl Sample was in the right place at the right time to tap Sherburn 7-0 up before Mills completed his hat-trick and youngster Joe Harris scored to make it 9-0.

Old Vic kept battling and scored a last-gasp consolation goal.

Goalscorer Harris was singled out as Sherburn's star man, while full-back Adam Spaven also impressed.

Seamer Reserves won 7-4 at home to Scalby Reserves in the Reserve League, Nick Hegarty hitting four of the goals for the victors.

Hegarty opened the scoring from the penalty spot for the hosts before doubling the lead after chesting down a ball from Dan Jewitt.

Paul Nuttall fired in to half the away side's deficit, but Jamie Hartley's strike made it 3-1 to Seamer at the break.

Hegarty wrapped up his hat-trick after half-time to hand Seamer a 4-1 lead, but Chris Hannam hit back for the Otters and Nuttall grabbed his second to make give Scalby hope of a comeback at 4-3.

It wasn't to be for Andy Thorpe's side though, Craig Love making it 5-3 before Hegarty hit his fourth for 6-3.

Nuttall sealed his hat-trick but sub Callum Plant's goal wrapped up proceedings at 7-4.

Hegarty was Seamer's star man, but skipper Jewitt and defender Cameron Myerscough also shone for the victors.

Defender Matty Bourne was man of the match for Scalby.

Division One leaders Edgehill were dumped out of the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup after a 3-1 defeat at Richmond Mavericks.

Steve Clegg's side led 1-0 after Jackson Jowett found the bottom corner half-an-hour into the contest on a tricky 3G playing surface.

The Mavericks hit back five minutes later and the sides went in level at the break.

Edgehill improved in the second half after a lacklustre opening 45 minutes, but fell behind after a defensive error on 75 minutes.

Clegg went to three at the back in a bid to get back into the game but Richmond weren't to be denied and scored with the last kick of the game to extend their lead to 3-1 and seal their place in the next round.

Disappointed boss Clegg refused to award a man of the match, adding: "If we'd have taken 50% of our chances we'd have gone on to win that 4 or 5-1, so I'm really frustrated to go on and lose the game.

"We were poor in the first half, but I thought we dominated the second half, we hit the bar twice and the post and their keeper made four good saves."