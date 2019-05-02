Saturday League to host cup finals day at Flamingo Land Stadium

The Scarborough & District Saturday League Cup and Saturday League Trophy finals are being staged at Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday May 11.

The Scarborough & District Saturday League Trophy final between Snainton and Division Two champions Edgehill Reserves in the first final, kicking off at 1.30pm.

The League Cup final, between Hunmanby United and West Pier, kicks off at 4.30pm.

Admission to the finals day is £2 for adults and £1 for concessions. The bar will be open for soft drinks and food, no alcohol is permitted and no smoking is allowed in the stands.