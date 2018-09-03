SATURDAY LEAGUE: Tolliday treble helps Pier battle back to Newlands win

West Pier Reserves fought back from a 3-1 half-time deficit to beat Newlands Reserves 4-3 in Division Two tonight.

Newlands raced out of the traps and led 3-1 at the break, Rich Tolliday with Pier's solitary goal.

Brad Marshall made it 3-2 after the break before Tolliday bagged an equaliser from the penalty spot.

Tolliday then grabbed the winner after good work from Chris Mattinson.

Debutant Taylor Jordan and Aidan McCallion shone for Pier.

Ayton beat Scalby Resesrves 4-3.

Ian Laing bagged a brace for Sean Pinder's side, with their other goals coming from James Cooke and James Day.

Centre-back Eric Hall and 17-year-old keeper Luke Calvert shone for the victors.

Snainton and Seamer Reserves shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw.

The hosts led 1-0 at the break thanks to Ryan Collings' goal, but Connor Myerscough sealed a point for Paul Greatorex's side.

Dan Jewitt shone for Seamer with Tyler Whitton Snainton's star man.

