SATURDAY LEAGUE: Tomlinson sparkles as Filey romp to win at Hunmanby

Ricky Tomlinson was the star man as Filey Town roared to a 4-0 win at derby rivals Hunmanby United, the hosts having two men sent off in the second half.

The Division One clash at Sands Lane was one of only two Scarborough Saturday League games to survive the wet and wintry weather, and the home side edged the first half of a keenly-contested clash.

Filey Town take on Hunmanby United

But United failed to take advantage of a bright 45 minutes and the second half was one to forget for United.

Darren Clough opened the scoring for Town with a free-kick, then Adam Ditchburn was dismissed for earning his second yellow card.

Clough then tapped home from close range to double Filey's lead, man of the match Tomlinson adding a third when he stole possession and raced through to score.

Player-boss Leigh Franks then saw red for dissent and Nathan Vernon's free-kick into the bottom corner rounded off the scoring for Town.Town chief Jordan Philliskirk said: "Ricky was outstanding on the right wing today, it was great to get out fourth win of the season against our rivals Hunmanby.

West Pier Reserves on the attack at Filey Town Reserves

"They shaded the first half but we were well on top in the second half."

Franks said: "We were the better side in the first half, but when Town scored in the second half they got on top and went on to win comfortably after the two sending-offs."

New recruit Kurt Williamson made a stunning impact for West Pier Reserves in their 9-2 Reserve League win at Filey Town Reserves, notching a hat-trick on his debut.

Williamson signed earlier this week and soon made an impression for Johnny McGough's troops, Zac Hansen also smashing in a hat-trick for the away side.

Rich Tolliday, Ben Webster and veteran Dave Wedge also got on the scoresheet for the away team.

Boss McGough said: "Left-sided midfielder Mikey Anderson was our man of the match, we played some good football and there were some great goals."

Teenager Harry Keary levelled for Town early on and Joe Gage pulled it back to 6-2 just before half-time.