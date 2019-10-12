SATURDAY LEAGUE - West Pier romp to 9-0 win against Seamer

West Pier romped to a 9-0 home win against Scarborough Saturday League Division One rivals Seamer Sports.

Sam Garnett opened the scoring after good work from Rich Tolliday, then Martin Cooper's powerful long-range shot flying into the net off the bar.

Garnett then chipped the keeper for Pier's third goal, then Tolliday and Neil Thomas struck to make it 5-0 at the break.

Tolliday added another goal in the second half, with man of the match Si Reeves also smacking in a hat-trick.

As well as Reeves, Cooper also impressed for the home side.

Rob Speight scored both goals for Scalby as they earned a 2-2 draw at home to Ayton.

The visitors opened the scoring on 10 minutes and five minutes later Speight levelled for Scalby.

Ayton regained the lead before the break and Speight earned a point from the penalty spot on 65 minutes.

Man of the match for Scalby was George Bramham.

Division Two leaders Edgehill Reserves returned to winning ways with a hard-earned 2-1 success against FC Rosette.

Midway through the first half Rosette won a free-kick 25 yards out, Al Wray stepped up and found the top corner.

Edgehill hit the crossbar twice through Josh Fergus and Jake Reeves but couldn't get the equaliser.

Second half and it was all Edgehill, Reeves brought the game level with a near post finish after a Fergus pullback.

Al Wray could have scored a second free-kick but Freddie White pulled of a superb full-length dive to deny Rosette a second.

Late in the game man of the match 16-year-old centre-back Connor Avison headed home from a Keith Skelton corner to score the winner.

In a good Rosette team display, their man of the match was Tom Sutherland.

West Pier Reserves continued their fine form with a 4-1 home win against Scalby Reserves.

Callum Myers notched twice in the first half, either side of George Wilson's close-range finish after Dan Virr's shot had been parried by the Pier custodian.

Rob Whitehead scored two goals in the second period to make sure of the win for the unbeaten high-flyers, the young visitors creating quite a few chances but paid the price for spurning them..

Whitehead's opening effort was the goal of the game, a 20-yard lob over the Scalby gloveman to make it 3-0.

Callum Plant and Gav McGough were the men of the match for the victorious home side, while John Clifford and debutant Liam Prescott were the star man for Scalby.

Seamer Sports Reserves claimed a 3-1 home win against Goalsports.

The villagers went in front after an own goal after Mitch Fisher long throw.

Mike Grayshan equalised from the penalty spot for Goalsports, but Seamer man of the match Brad Walton restored their lead with his side's second goal and Ollie Parker's goal wrapped it up late on.

Goalsports man of the match was Tom Whilde for a strong display at left-back.