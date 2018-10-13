Scalby claim victory at Goalsports

Scalby claimed a crucial 5-1 win at fellow Scarborough Saturday League Division One strugglers Goalsports.

Josh Bowmaker opened the scoring for the visitors after only 20 seconds, but Mike Grayshan levelled for Goalsports in the 10th minute of a game switched from their Rudston base to Filey.

Ashley Townley's driven shot from the edge of the penalty area on 25 minutes restored the lead for Sam Medd's team.

Kyle O'Toole made it 3-1 10 minutes into the second half, with Shaun Scales adding a fourth before Max McNiven superbly curled home the fifth goal after his free-kick had deflected back to him.

Daz Swinger was man of the match for Scalby at centre-back, while youngster Alistair McGregor was the star man for Goalsports on the right side of midfield.

Hunmanby United continued their fine form with a 3-0 home win against derby rivals Filey Town, but the game was overshadowed by a serious injury to Town's Joe Eblet.

The leaders were leading 1-0 through James Pinder when Eblet suffered a dislocated elbow after a 70th-minute collision with a United player, causing the game to be delayed for 90 minutes while the players waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Town boss Jordan Philliskirk said: "We were waiting for an hour and a half for the ambulance to arrive, and then another 20 minutes or so for him to be seen to and sorted out.

"A few minutes after the restart we were awarded a penalty, but Ash Robinson's spot-kick was easily saved and they scored two more late on after defensive errors."

Seamer Sports fought back for a 1-1 draw at home to West Pier.

The defending champions shaded the first half and opened the scoring through Isaac Sands 10 minutes before half-time.

Seamer came back into the game after the break and grabbed a deserved leveller thanks to a Gary Lawton header, and only a superb Scott Wardman save stopped Danny Glendining securing the win for Tommy Adams' side.

Adams was named as man of the match for the victors after a commanding display in the centre of midfield, while full-backs Jake Adams and Liam Mancrief, and Sands all shone for Pier.

Itis Itis Rovers powered to a 6-0 win at Sherburn to edge away from the relegation zone.

Sean Bloom opened the scoring for Itis Itis, Luke Jones firing in a free-kick and man of the match Bloom adding a second from a corner to pull the visitors well clear.

Jones notched his second to make it four by half-time, player-boss Mikey Barker scoring two after coming on as a 55th-minute sub.

Edgehill eased to a 4-0 win at Newlands in the League Cup thanks to a hat-trick from man of the match Tyson Stubbings.

Joel Ramm set up Stubbings for the opener on 20 minutes and a goal either side of half-time completed the forward's treble, the latter a fine solo effort.

Kurtis Henderson completed the scoring after a marauding run from centre-back.

Nick David impressed for the home side, the player-manager pulling off a string of fine saves.