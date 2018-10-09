Scalby Reserves a "massive loss to the League"

The Scarborough Saturday League have lamented the loss of long-standing Scalby Reserves after the village club called it quits last week.

"The league are saddened to lose Scalby Reserves from Division Two," the league statement said.

"They are a massive loss to the league, the club is fantastically run and the league fully understand why they took the tough decision to withdraw their Reserves.

"Hopefully they'll be back next season when the club are back on home soil."

READ MORE / Scalby Reserves call it quits / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/scalby-reserves-quit-saturday-league-1-9385830