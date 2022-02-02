The Scalby School Year Nine girls football team have been crowned as the District champions

The first group game saw Scalby draw 0-0 with Ryedale.

This was a very close game, the teams were very evenly matched with scoring opportunities at both ends.

Both goalkeepers did well to keep a clean sheet.

The Scalby girls opened their account with a 1-0 win against Lady Lumley’s School.

This was another keenly-fought game, with good performances from both teams.

The winning goal was scored by Scalby’s Ellie-Mae Bloomfield.

Scalby dominated their third and final group game against hosts Norton College B, coasting to a 6-0 success.

The Scalby team dominated from the kick-off with several of the players managing to find the back of the net, captain Lil Scott playing very well.

Scalby headed into their semi-final against Caedmon full of confidence and this showed in their great all-round team performance to earn a 1-0 win.

The Scalby girls then managed to earn a 1-0 win against Norton in the final to bring home the trophy.

Scalby manager Miss Trotter said: “Keeper Brooke Mason was put under pressure more during this game than any other, however, she managed maintain her clean sheet throughout the tournament.