Scalby School Year 9 girls football stars net District title
Scalby School’s Year Nine girls football team won the Scarborough & District Schools Under-14s tournament at Norton College.
The first group game saw Scalby draw 0-0 with Ryedale.
This was a very close game, the teams were very evenly matched with scoring opportunities at both ends.
Both goalkeepers did well to keep a clean sheet.
The Scalby girls opened their account with a 1-0 win against Lady Lumley’s School.
This was another keenly-fought game, with good performances from both teams.
The winning goal was scored by Scalby’s Ellie-Mae Bloomfield.
Scalby dominated their third and final group game against hosts Norton College B, coasting to a 6-0 success.
The Scalby team dominated from the kick-off with several of the players managing to find the back of the net, captain Lil Scott playing very well.
Scalby headed into their semi-final against Caedmon full of confidence and this showed in their great all-round team performance to earn a 1-0 win.
The Scalby girls then managed to earn a 1-0 win against Norton in the final to bring home the trophy.
Scalby manager Miss Trotter said: “Keeper Brooke Mason was put under pressure more during this game than any other, however, she managed maintain her clean sheet throughout the tournament.
“It was a fantastic effort by the whole team, one they should be proud of.”