Scalby see off relegation rivals Sherburn

Scalby's 3-0 win against fellow Scarborough Saturday League Division One strugglers Sherburn at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Wednesday night boosted their chances of staying in the top flight.

Ashley Townley headed in the opener for Scalby after 20 minutes, and five minutes before the interval top-scorer Max McNiven fired home a second from the penalty spot.

A close-range finish from John Clifford 10 minutes from time wrapped up the win, with the man of the match award for the victors shared between the team due to an excellent all-round display by Sam Medd's troops.

Scalby are back in action at fourth-placed Filey Town on Saturday, while Sherburn entertain leaders West Pier.