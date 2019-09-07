Scalby start season with win at Filey Town

A Rob Speight goal earned Scalby a 1-0 win at Filey Town in their opening Scarborough Saturday League game of the season.

Speight's 20th-minute effort after a counter-attack earned all three points for Sam Medd's troops, who put in a fine all-round performance, with George Bramham man of the match for the villagers.

Nathan Vernon was man of the match for Tom Micklethwaite's home side.

Newlands also started the season in fine fashion with a 4-1 win at Seamer Sports, Dan Glendinning netting for the home side.

Champions Edgehill were held to a 1-1 draw at Hunmanby United

James Pinder put United in front after a strong start, but a stunning strike on the half-volley from Robbie Scarborough into the top corner earned the visitors a share of the spoils

Pinder was named as the man of the match for United.

Hunmanby player-boss Leigh Franks said: "Either side could have won as we both had chances, but it's good that we could match the league champions."

Edgehill chief Steven Clegg added: "It was probably a fair result as both teams battled well.

"Leigh Franks was outstanding as he marshalled his troops very well, they are a very well-organised side."

Centre-back Lloyd Henderson was man of the match for Edgehill.

Itis Itis Rovers claimed a 2-0 win against West Pier on Friday night at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Rovers started strongly and opened the scoring on the half-hour mark through a Neil Forsyth spot-kick after Sam Pickard had been brought down by Pier keeper Jordan Wood.

Pier worked their way back into the game and created some good chances but Mike Barker notched Rovers' second 15 minutes from time to seal the win.

New boss Jordan Lee said: "It was a hard-fought victory, every man on the pitch gave everything.

"The joint men of the match for us were Neil Forsyth and Ellis Wilson."