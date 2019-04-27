Scarborough Athletic 5-1 Workington/ Seasiders hit top form in final game of season

Scarborough Athletic ended the season in style, putting five goals past rock bottom Workington to canter to a 5-1 victory.

After the dramatic defeat to South Shields earlier in the week, Jamie Forrester came into the Boro team for the final game of the campaign for John Deacey’s side.

With neither side having much to play for in the final outing, the encounter got off to a sluggish start, Workington striker Garry Thompson fashioning out the best chance, turning inside to blast a drive narrowly over the bar.

Despite lying bottom of the league, the visitors were keen to put up a fight, with Jordan Holt gliding into space to skew wide of the target as he was given too much room on the edge of the area.

After surviving the initial period of pressure, Boro turned the tables with a well worked passing move to break the deadlock.

The ball was flicked in from the left to the feet of Coulson to turn into space on his right foot and confidently fire in.

After the initial breakthrough, Boro started to go through the gears, and it was no surprise when the scoreline was doubled on 37 minutes.

Wayne Brooksby sat back on the edge of the area, in the perfect place when the ball came out to take a touch to control before curling an exquisite strike beyond the flailing Lewis Casson.

The floodgates threatened to open as James Walshaw fashioned out two chances in quick succession towards the end of the first half.

First Coulson lobbed into the path of an unmarked Walshaw with only the keeper to beat, but shot stopper Casson stuck out a leg to divert the ball wide.

The Workington keeper then came out quickly to save a snap shot from the frontman, leaving Walshaw scratching his head how he hadn’t added to his goal tally.

The second half began with Workington on the front foot, Dave Symington firing across goal and just wide of the target.

Half-time sub Dave Merris had to be alert to clear behind with Thompson racing in at the back post to convert as the visitors started the half the stronger.

But attentions quickly to the other end, as substitute Flynn McNaughton made an instant impact to extend the Boro advantage. The young striker latched onto a ball forward to steady himself from 12 yards before blasting under the dive of Casson.

Tommy Taylor still had to be alert though, with Jordan Holt testing out the keeper with a stinging effort from distance.

With Boro comfortably in charge, they began to relax and quickly added a fourth, Luke Lofts alert to turn a wayward Ryan Watson strike into the bottom corner.

In the final quarter James Walshaw spooned over the crossbar after good work from Brooksby to get to the byline as Boro kept pushing for more goals. It looked like it wasn’t to be his day, but after all the missed opportunities, Walshaw finally got his reward, seizing on a loose ball in the box after a melee to slide in a fifth goal.

Walshaw nearly added another in the final minute with a thunderous strike with his left foot that rattled the crossbar and bounced away.

In a frenetic finale, Workington were awarded a late penalty, with Kieran McGuire turning in after the initial spot kick from Luke Ivison was saved by the left hand of Tommy Taylor.

That was the final action of the season, as the final whistle saw the Boro players do a lap of honour in front of their supporters after completing a comfortable win to finish the season in eighth place in the final league table.