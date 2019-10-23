Scarborough Athletic ace Watson's delight at bagging Bamber Bridge winner

Scarborough Athletic appeared to heading for their eighth league draw of the season at Bamber Bridge on Saturday until midfielder Ryan Watson lashed in a last-gasp winner to seal a 2-1 victory.

Boro pushed up to 13th in the BetVictor NPL standings thanks to Watson’s stunning strike from long-range and the midfielder is delighted he was able to help bag the three points.

“It was great to pop up at the end and get the winner at Bamber on Saturday,” said Watson.

“We dominated the game pretty much from start to finish and deserved to win it, so I was pleased we managed to do just that.

“I’ve had quite a few shots from outside the box in recent games, so to see one fly in was great.”

Watson is delighted Boro are starting to shift up the table after picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in their last four outings.

“We’ve started to kick on now after a tricky start to the season, but it takes time to gel as a new side and now we’re starting to click,” added Watson, a former Huddersfield Town youth player.

“We were unlucky with injuries too, but we’re starting to get lads back in now, which is a boost.”

Watson is enjoying playing alongside Chris Dawson and Pete Davidson and believes there’s a good balance between the trio.

He added: “It’s been good to get a more settled three in the midfield with me, Pete and Chris, although Pete missed out on Saturday with a knock.

“There’s a good balance between the three of us, Pete likes to sit and get on the ball and that allows me and Chris to bomb on a bit more.

“Coulo (Michael Coulson) dropped in on Saturday and did a good job, but we have to be flexible and willing to play in plenty of positions, just like Kian (Spence) and Wayne (Brooksby) are doing at full-back at the moment.”