Scarborough Athletic AFC Under-14s see off Ferriby

Scarborough Athletic AFC Under-14s drew North Ferriby United Whites in Hull Knockout Cup quarter-finals.

The game was started brightly by both teams with North Ferriby having most of the ball but Scarborough staying compact.

However, the deadlock was broken about 20 minutes in by Scarborough’s Nathan Williams curling a shot from long-range that ended up in the top corner.

Ferriby stayed resilient and a couple of minutes later they forced an own goal from Scarborough making the score 1-1.

Into the second half it was Ferriby who pushed on and threw attackers forward and this resulted in a soft penalty being given.

It was neatly tucked away by their player and the score was now 2-1 in Ferriby’s favour.

There was about 10 minutes to go and Scarborough went all out attack, and this resulted in a corner.

It was crossed in well and tapped in from six yards by Billy Keough to make the score 2-2.

Scarborough kept attacking and again it was from another corner by Nathan Williams that the ball was swept home by Owen Lambert making it 3-2 to the away side with seconds to go.

Scarborough managed to stay strong and hold out, meaning they won 3-2 and progressed to the next stage.

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s hosted Elloughton Blackburn in the Plate Competition.

Due to holidays and injuries Boro were forced to play with 10 men.

They soon settled into the game, finding space and knocking the ball around well.

An Elloughton midfielder then found space on the edge of the box and struck a top-corner bound shot, but Boro keeper Regan Exley did well to push the ball onto the bar and out to safety.

With Jamie Dennis and Freddy Lockey linking up well down the right hand side Boro continued to dominate play and create chances.

Aaron Dixon went close on two occasions but Elloughton held on to go in goalless at half-time.

Boro were back on the front foot from kick-off, playing some excellent football.

Fifty-five minutes in after a strong run from Lockey, an Aaron Dixon shot was parried by the keeper into the path of Joe Wood, who calmly tucked it into the corner to give Boro a deserved lead.

Boro continued to press forward and were soon two-up when a Nathan Dolphin corner was powerfully headed home by Ricki Lee-Green.

With five minutes to go Green took advantage of the tiring Elloughton legs with a strong run into the box but his shot was well saved by the keeper into the path of Lockey, who fired it home with his left foot.

Boro won 3-0 and marched into the next round of the cup.