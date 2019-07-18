Scarborough Athletic backed by CU Scarborough

Scarborough Athletic have extended their partnership with CU Scarborough for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

The new deal includes sponsorship for the first team’s away kit and the home kit for the Under-19s side, as well as a new pitch-side advertising board and programme advertising.

And Nick Finch, of Scarborough Athletic said:“We are so pleased to extend our significant partnership with CU Scarborough for a third term.

“CU Scarborough will be proud sponsors of the new first team away shirt and continue to support the prosperous and successful Under-19’s home kit for the new season.