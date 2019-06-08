Scarborough Athletic boss Deacey captains England Veterans into World Cup final

Scarborough Athletic manager John Deacey skipper the England Veterans side as they edged past rivals Scotland and into the final of the Seniors World Cup in Thailand.

England left it late to beat a spirited Scotland side in the semi-finals of the tournament in Bangkok with the Scarborough Athletic manager donning the captain's armband.

In a re-run of last years World Seniors final, the Scots threatened to exact a cruel revenge, taking the lead shortly after the half-time interval.

As the seconds ticked by it looked like England wouldn’t be able to find a way through their resolute opponents, only for Barry Hayles to convert the tightest of chances in the Scots six-yard box with only five minutes of normal time remaining.

As the tournament officials showed that there would be three minutes of added time, Deon Burton came together with the Scotland keeper and the referee awarded the England striker a controversial penalty which he duly converted.

England saw out the final moments of the game to book their place in today's final against Iran.