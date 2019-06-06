Scarborough Athletic boss Deacey helps England into World Cup quarter-finals

Scarborough Athletic manager John Deacey has helped England Veterans make their way into the Seniors World Cup quarter-finals in Bangkok.

Deacey started for England in their 4-2 win against Taiwan, during which ex-Fulham striker Barry Hayles struck a hat-trick, which was followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Hong Kong, ex-Derby and Portsmouth ace Deon Burton levelling from the spot after a foul on Hayles.

England Veterans visit the school

Another former Premier League star, ex-Fulham midfielder Sean Davis, is also in the England squad.

On Wednesday the squad rested ahead of their knockout game against New Zealand, taking time out to meet the children of Wat Chaimongkol School.

The pupils were put through their paces and given a crash course in singing football songs in preparation for the quarter-final.

The England team is the Harrogate Veterans side, as Paul Bell’s team have been chosen by the Football Association to represent England at the annual tournament for the past 11 years and have won it on no fewer than five occasions.

Harrogate’s coaching staff and several of their key players form the core of the group, but their enhancement by several other ex-professionals from around the country has enabled them to compete with other nations who have similar squad profiles.