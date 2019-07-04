Scarborough Athletic boss Deacey hoping to snap up triallists

Boss John Deacey is hoping to tie down two triallists as he moves to wrap up his summer business.

Midfielders Kian Spence and Chris Dawson have caught the eye of the Boro chief, who admits he'd like to get them signed up.

Former Leeds United, Rotherham United and Viking Stavanger man Dawson, who has previously been on loan at Boro, has particularly impressed Deacey.

"He looks hungry and like he has a point to prove," said Deacey.

"I think he came to the club on loan when he was recovering from a serious injury and wasn't 100% fit.

"He certainly looks like he has a point to prove so hopefully we can bring him in."

Spence, a Middlesbrough FC academy product, has also impressed Deacey.

"I like him a lot, he's a good player," added Deacey.

"Hopefully we can get them both in the door."