Scarborough Athletic boss Deacey lauds World Cup experience

Scarborough Athletic manager John Deacey was thrilled to represent England Veterans in their Seniors World Cup campaign, despite falling to defeat against Iran in the final at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The England Veterans failed to retain their Seniors World Cup title, falling to a 1-0 defeat on Saturday.

Despite the defeat, the Boro boss was delighted with the experience, even meeting a Scarborough Athletic fan while in Bangkok.

“It was a great experience playing in another Seniors World Cup, even if it was a shame to lose in the final,” said Deacey.

“Playing alongside players with Premier League experience like Sean Davis, Barry Hayles and Deon Burton was great and I enjoyed being a part of it again.

“We probably didn’t have a big enough squad in the end, we only took 20 players and most of the other squads had 25 or 26 there, so that didn’t help.

“I was wandering into the ground for one of the games and bumped into a Scarborough Athletic fan outside the ground, which really did make me smile.

“It reminded me what a big club I have come to manage.”