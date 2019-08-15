Scarborough Athletic boss Deacey ready for big kick-off

Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey can’t wait to get his first full season at the club under way when Buxton visit the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday.

Boro welcome Buxton for the opening BetVictor Northern Premier clash of the 2018/19 campaign this weekend after wrapping up their pre-season at Trafford on Saturday.

“We’re all itching to get going now and you can see that in training sessions as everyone is chomping at the bit,” said Deacey.

“I’m not a huge fan of pre-season when the results don’t matter and you’re just building up your fitness levels.

“I am happy with where the players are at and we’re ready to get going now.”

Boro will be without Luke Lofts and talisman James Walshaw could also sit the season-opener out after both suffered finger injuries in pre-season.

“It’s a blow to be without Luke as he’s really impressed me since I came into the club,” added Deacey.

“James has been scoring goals in pre-season and it would be disappointing if he missed out, but he will be assessed later this week and we will see where we’re at.”

Boro will proudly unveil the new stand at the Flamingo Land Stadium, now named the Adverset Stand after a sponsorship deal, ahead of the Buxton clash, and Deacey is excited to see the finished addition to the ground in operation.

“It’s exciting to see the new stand in operation and it’s great for both the club and the fans,” added the Boro boss.

“This has only been made possible by the hard work of the board and volunteers behind the scenes, so a big thank you to them for their efforts.

“It’s going to be a great occasion for everyone associated with the football club.”