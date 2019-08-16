Scarborough Athletic boss Deacey reflects on departure of trio on eve of new campaign

Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey insists the decision to release Josh Lacey, Ellis Barkworth and Leon Dawon was a difficult one.

Boro made the decision to trim their squad just days before the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Deacey said: "It was a very tough decision because Josh is a top bloke that has done a lot for this club.

"Sadly we have had to trim the squad down due to the budget we have.

"Ideally, I would have liked to keep him and Ellis (Barkworth), but that is football.

"You have to be fair to these lads, they are at an age where they want to be playing football and we wish them the very best for the future."

The departing Lacey took to Twitter to thank the club and Boro fans for their support during his time at the club.

"I'd like to thank the supporters at Scarborough Athletic for their incredible support throughout my time at the club.

"It's been a short stay but one I've loved and cherished every moment.

"You showed me the motto 'No Battle No Victory' which I took to my heart and I stepped onto that pitch and gave my all for Scarborough Athletic.

"I feel so proud to have pulled on the shirt, I wish Scarborough Athletic all the best for the future and all the ex and current players that I played with at the club.

"Thank you once again to the amazing supporters that made me feel so welcome and to experience being a Seadog."