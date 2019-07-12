Scarborough Athletic boss Deacey reveals plans for pre-season opener against Saturday League XI

Scarborough Athletic manager John Deacey is excited to see his new-look squad in action when they open their pre-season campaign with the annual Steve Adamson Trophy encounter against the Saturday League XI.

Boro take on Steve Clegg's Saturday League Representative Side at Scarborough RUFC's Silver Royd ground on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.

Deacey plans on using his entire squad throughout the match, with two separate sides likely to play 45 minutes each.

"We'll be taking two teams to the game on Saturday and hopefully everyone will get a run out and some game time," said Deacey.

"They will be something of an unknown entity, I won't know anything about them, but it will be good to see the players get out there on the pitch.

"The players have been working hard in training and it's time to step it up now with the friendlies getting under way."

Jack Johnson and Danny Lowe are unavailable for this weekend's encounter, while Isaac Assenso and Will Annan are injured.

New signing Assenso should return in time for Boro's Dave Holland Trophy match against Bridlington Town at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Tuesday night.

Deacey insists results don't remotely concern him throughout the pre-season campaign.

"Results don't concern me in pre-season," he added.

"What I'm keen to see is fitness levels, patterns of play and our shape heading into the new season.

"The players know that I want them to play in a different style this season. We need to defend a lot higher and move the ball a hell of a lot quicker than we did last season and I'm keen to see signs of that in these friendlies."