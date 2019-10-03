Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey hails his team's battling spirit

Scarborough Athletic manager John Deacey has praised the battling spirit of his depleted squad after their 1-1 home draw against high-flying Basford United on Tuesday.

Boro have been have been decimated by injuries over recent weeks and Deacey admitted they had eight ruled out for the midweek clash.

Deacey said: “I’m proud of the lads who played on Tuesday, we have had so many injuries that a lot of the older lads have had to play a lot of games without much of a rest.

“The likes of Paul Walker, Michael Coulson and Pete Davidson have all dug deep, and the latter was excellent in particular on Tuesday in midfield, he fully deserved the man of the match award.”

Athletic were hit by another injury blow on Saturday in the 1-1 draw at home to Warrington Town when Jack Johnson was stretchered off with a knee injury, but it seems the damage is not as bad as first feared.

Another two of the long-term injury absentees are also nearing their return to the squad.

Deacey added: “Jordan (Deacey) will hopefully be back in contention soon, and Harry Coates has started with a bit of light work on Tuesday night so he could be about 10-14 days away from being available.

“Ryan Watson was diagnosed as having suffered a broken foot but we are getting a second opinion on that one as he may only have severe bruising.

“T’Nique Fishley is still struggling with a hamstring injury so he is likely to be out for a bit longer, and to cap it all our reserve keeper Tom Morgan also missed the Basford game with a back injury.”

Deacey was also unable to field loanee Dom Roma on Tuesday against his parent club, while Wayne Brooksby was on the bench due to his knee injury.

Roma will be available for Saturday’s trip to Mickleover Sports and Deacey is hopeful that Brooksby can return at the weekend.