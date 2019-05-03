Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey is full steam ahead after cup win

It is full steam ahead now for Scarborough Athletic manager John Deacey after the club completed the 2018-19 season in style on Thursday night.

Boro signed off with a win in the North Riding FA Senior Cup final at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium, capping what has been an up-and-down campaign.

But now Deacey is looking to get things nailed down for next term and he has been straight at it.

"Yes, we've been talking to players, we are negotiating with several at the moment," he said.

"It is full steam ahead now, we are moving as fast as we can to get things sorted.

"The club have been working hard off the pitch with getting the new stand up and running, it is important that the football side of things follows suit."

Deacey was proud of the way his players finished the season and lifted the silverware on Thursday night.

And he was quick to explain why he was one of the first out of the door after the full-time whistle.

He said: "I don't want anything to be about me. The lads got themselves to the cup final and they deserve their celebrations.

"I managed the team on the night, having to tweak a few things here and there, but it was all about them, the board and the supporters.

"I thought it was a good game of football, Marske played very well on the night.

"Kev Burgess was immense, as he has been for the past few weeks, but all the lads showed great attitude and character, especially when they came back into it late on.

"The penalties summed up Tommy Taylor's season, he deserves all the accolades he gets. Their keeper looked as though he was going to be beaten every time one of our players stepped forward, but Tommy was different class.

"It was a fitting end to the season and it is obviously great to bring some silverware back to our place."