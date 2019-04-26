Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey ready to start planning for next season

Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey will start planning for next season after Saturday’s clash with relegated Workington brings the curtain down on their Evo-Stik Premier Division campaign.

Deacey admits he’s been impressed by the squad in the short time he’s been at the club and is hoping to finish on a high with victories on Saturday and then in their NRCFA Senior Cup clash with Marske United at the Riverside Stadium next Thursday.

“We want to finish with a win on Saturday and then we’ve got the cup final to look forward to, and what a way to finish the season that is with a trip to the Riverside,” said Deacey.

“We’ll start working on things as soon as Saturday’s game is over.

“We’re not allowed to do anything while the season is still going, but we’ll be sitting down and deciding on who we want going forward.”