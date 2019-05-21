Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey releases seven players

Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey has revealed that there were no easy decisions in letting seven of his players leave the club.

Nathan Valentine, James Cadman, Ross Killock, Matty Dixon, James Williamson, Luke Dean and Jamie Forrester have all departed after not being offered new deals at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Midfielders Valentine, Cadman and Dean had all been with Boro for the past two seasons and were a part of the promotion from the Evo-Stik North.

Killock and Dixon joined at the start of last term, while Williamson and Forrester arrived mid-campaign.

"It was hard for me to make judgements in a short period of time at the end of last season, but decisions had to be made because we needed to strengthen things up," he said.

"A few of the decisions come down to game-time and the fact that some of those lads struggled with injury.

"But, I just want to thank them all for everything they've done for the club, none of them were easy decisions.

"Ross was a tough one, because he didn't let me down once, but I had to look at the amount of games he played across the season.

"Nathan has done a fantastic job for the club over the past couple of season, as has Luke and James.

"Every one of them gave their all for Scarborough Athletic, which is all we ask."