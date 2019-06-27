Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey set to cast his eye over new trio as training kicks off

Scarborough Athletic boss John Deacey is set to cast his eye over several possible new recruits when training starts next Tuesday, July 2.

The Boro boss said: “I have three lads coming down to the first training session so that I can have a look at them and see how well they do before I decide whether we will sign them or not.

“All the players are really looking forward to training and have been chatting a lot about it on their WhatsApp group, they cannot wait to get started again.

“It seems to have been ages since the end of last season, it has been a very long summer, so I am really looking forward to getting back into it when we start training.”

The Athletic boss is eager to see how the new signings mix in with the players who remain at the club from last season.

Deacey added: “When I came in at the end of last season it wasn’t my team really, but it did give me a chance to see who I wanted to keep at the club.

“I am looking to get more pace into the team for this season.”

The former Farsley Celtic and Bradford Park Avenue boss took over the reins at Scarborough in April, a few weeks after Steve Kittrick and assistant Chris Bolder had left their roles at the Flamingo Land Stadium-based club.

The boss acknowledged that, while the pre-season is useful, it is the first league game he is aiming at.

He said: “The pre-season games are useful in getting the 20 or so lads together, but for me the only thing which really counts is how we play in the league, as it is going to be a very tough league once again this season.”

The manager has been flooded with enquiries from players interested in joining his side this summer.

Deacey added: “I have been getting at least four players a day ringing me up and asking whether they can come here and play for Boro.

“Scarborough Athletic FC is still a great attraction for the players out there, the way it is run so well and the big crowds that we get at the ground play a big part in that.”